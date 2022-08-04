Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $10,246.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,445.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $9,642.50.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TNET opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in TriNet Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 38,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.