Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.07 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00061619 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016588 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000162 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.
