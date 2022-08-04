Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $387.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $387.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $352.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.