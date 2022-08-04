PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

