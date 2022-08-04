PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

PayPal stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.52. 687,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

