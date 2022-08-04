PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. PCM Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.23.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PCM Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.20% of PCM Fund worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

