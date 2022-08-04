PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

PCTEL Trading Down 1.0 %

PCTI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.21% of PCTEL worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

