PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO Sells $64,540.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $80,510.00.

PDC Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

