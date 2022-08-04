Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities raised Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,910,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,696,617. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

