Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $862.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.