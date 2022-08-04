PERI Finance (PERI) Price Reaches $0.0932 on Top Exchanges

PERI Finance (PERI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $795,958.52 and $532,380.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00630013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016017 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00035445 BTC.
About PERI Finance
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PERI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PERI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.