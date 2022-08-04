Perion Network’s (PERI) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
