Perion Network’s (PERI) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,201,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,450 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5,087.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 492,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 483,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 286,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

