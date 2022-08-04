PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $149.00 at Barclays

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

PKI traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $152.25. 15,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,994. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after buying an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

