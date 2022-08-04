Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 209.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Perpetua Resources Stock Up 2.2 %
Perpetua Resources stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.46.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
