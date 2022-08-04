Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 209.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Perpetua Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.