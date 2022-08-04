Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.16% from the company’s current price.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, CFO Jessica Marie Largent bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Marie Largent acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,932.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $74,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

