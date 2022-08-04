Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 217.16% from the company’s current price.
Perpetua Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.94.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources
Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
