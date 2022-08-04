Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49,530.00

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as £495.30 ($606.91) and last traded at £494 ($605.32), with a volume of 624563 shares. The stock had previously closed at £492.50 ($603.48).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 158,709.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is £487.24.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £485.07 ($594.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.28 ($2,377.50).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

