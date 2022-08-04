Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Personalis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. Personalis has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

