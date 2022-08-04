Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Increases Dividend to $1.29 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.2949 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $11,529,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth about $9,198,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34,480.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 390,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 389,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

