Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 18,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.9 %

PBR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 586,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,749,272. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 93.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 515.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.