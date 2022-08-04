Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,080.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pfizer worth $424,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.60 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $278.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

