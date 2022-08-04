Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,959,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

