Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.59).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.56) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.44) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

LON PHNX opened at GBX 667.80 ($8.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 615.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 627.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 704.80 ($8.64). The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

