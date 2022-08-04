Phore (PHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $242,601.92

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $242,601.92 and $20.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,507,847 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

