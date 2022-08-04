PHSC plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PHSC Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.44. The company has a market cap of £2.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,150.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. PHSC has a 1 year low of GBX 16.37 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.34).
About PHSC
