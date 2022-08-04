Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,886. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

