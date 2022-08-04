Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,886. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,100,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 131,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.