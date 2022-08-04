Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 397,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
