Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Ping Identity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Ping Identity Stock Down 0.3 %

PING stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 373,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ping Identity by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 692,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ping Identity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 83,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

