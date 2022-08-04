Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.10 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

PNW traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 32,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $924,000. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 156.0% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

