Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

