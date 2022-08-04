Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.76.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 451,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

