Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $23.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

PINS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 451,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,028,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,111,448.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

