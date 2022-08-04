Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.45. 49,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.