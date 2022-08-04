Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Lowered to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a maintains rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $220.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

