Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.86. 110,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

