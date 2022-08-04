Piper Sandler Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $59.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 570,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

