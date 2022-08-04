Piper Sandler Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $80.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,134. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

