PirateCash Price Tops $0.0081 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $207,493.75 and $83.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

