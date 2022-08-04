Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given “Maintains” Rating at UBS Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PAA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.