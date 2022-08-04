Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.06.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.29 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.84.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

