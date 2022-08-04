Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.74 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.96 ($0.12). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.02 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,411 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

