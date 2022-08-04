Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pontem Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNTM opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pontem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the second quarter worth $12,324,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pontem by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,115,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 728,863 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Pontem by 218.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 337,236 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pontem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 288,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter worth $2,448,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pontem

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

