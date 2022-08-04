Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

