Portion (PRT) Price Down 19.1% This Week

Portion (PRT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Portion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market cap of $879,549.97 and $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,860.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.