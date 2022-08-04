Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.94. 41,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,486. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.60 million, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Powell Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

