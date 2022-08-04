PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.18.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,429. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

