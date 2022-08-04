Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.45). 310,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 349,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.45).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Premier Miton Group

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 133,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.48), for a total value of £161,219.19 ($197,548.33).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

