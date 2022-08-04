Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 179,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

