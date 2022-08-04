Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $251.99 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

