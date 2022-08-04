Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QEFA opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

