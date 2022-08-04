Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

